Toll booth staffers and drivers fight in MP

Staffers manning a toll booth at Maheshwar in Khargone district of Madhya Pradesh and some drivers came to blows over a petty issue which culminated into the registration of a police complaint, an official said on Monday. The incident occurred on Sunday night after a vehicle driver tried to cross the booth from the wrong side, the official said.

PTI | Barwah | Updated: 21-03-2022 13:09 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 13:09 IST
Staffers manning a toll booth at Maheshwar in Khargone district of Madhya Pradesh and some drivers came to blows over a petty issue which culminated into the registration of a police complaint, an official said on Monday. The incident occurred on Sunday night after a vehicle driver tried to cross the booth from the wrong side, the official said. As the toll plaza employees stopped him, the driver called up his friends who arrived at the spot and manhandled staffers, who also retaliated, he said.

Barwah police station in-charge said that a complaint was registered after the aggrieved staffers approached cops.

He said the police are investigating the matter and will examine CCTV footage.

