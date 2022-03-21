Ukraine says no agreement reached to evacuate Mariupol civilians on Monday
The agreement has been reached on creating eight humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians from besieged towns and cities on Monday but the city of Mariupol is not among them, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.
She said efforts to reach Mariupol with humanitarian supplies continued to fail.
