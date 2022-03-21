Left Menu

Mentally-challenged man attacks 7 aimlessly in UP; 2 die

Two people were killed and five others were injured on Monday after a mentally-challenged man attacked them with a shovel in Majra village here, police said. Deputy Inspector General of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said the man left his house with the shovel and attacked the victims aimlessly.

PTI | Bulandshahr | Updated: 21-03-2022 14:00 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 13:47 IST
Mentally-challenged man attacks 7 aimlessly in UP; 2 die
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Two people were killed and five others were injured on Monday after a mentally-challenged man attacked them with a shovel in Majra village here, police said. Deputy Inspector General of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said the man left his house with the shovel and attacked the victims aimlessly. He said while two of the victims died, the injured people are undergoing treatment. The accused fled the spot after the crime, police said, adding that he was later arrested.

