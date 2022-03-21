Italy, U.S., France, Germany and Britain leaders to hold call on Monday -statement

Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi will hold a phone call with U.S. President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson later on Monday, Rome's government said in a statement.

The phone call will be dedicated to preparations ahead of the next Nato, G7 and European Council meetings planned for later in the week, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)