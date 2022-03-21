Left Menu

PTI | Patna | Updated: 21-03-2022 14:30 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 14:17 IST
Most deaths blamed on hooch could have other causes: Bihar Police
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The Bihar Police on Monday said most of the many deaths blamed on consumption of spurious liquor by locals in various districts during Holi, could have other causes.

A communication received from the police headquarters said the highest number of 10 deaths were reported from Banka from where a report was sought from the District Magistrate by the Additional Chief Secretary, Prohibition and Excise.

The DM said statements of all the bereaved family members were recorded in course of an inquiry conducted by the administration. All claimed that the deceased had not consumed alcohol and upon their request the bodies were handed over for cremation without post mortem.

In Bhagalpur, where four deaths in Sahibganj locality had led to angry protests, post mortem reports of two were awaited. Their family members had agreed to investigation, said the police headquarters, quoting the DM's report.

However, bodies of two others were handed over to family members who denied consumption of liquor and expressed aversion to post mortem.

One person, who fell ill allegedly after consuming liquor, was being treated at a hospital which had, so far, not confirmed the reason of sickness.

No official word was, so far, received from Naugachia police district, which falls under Bhagalpur and accounted for four deaths, and Madhepura district from where two fatalities were reported.

Bihar became a dry state in April, 2016.

