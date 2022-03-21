Left Menu

German economy minister spoke with Qatari officials about inflows of Russian wealth

Reuters | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 21-03-2022 14:45 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 14:32 IST
German economy minister spoke with Qatari officials about inflows of Russian wealth
Robert Habeck Image Credit: Instagram (Robert Habeck)
German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Monday that he spoke with Qatari officials about the Russian wealth flowing into the country.

Habeck, who is currently visiting the United Arab Emirates after a trip to Qatar, added that he heard the amount of Russian wealth going into Qatar was increasing.

