German economy minister spoke with Qatari officials about inflows of Russian wealth
Reuters | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 21-03-2022 14:45 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 14:32 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Monday that he spoke with Qatari officials about the Russian wealth flowing into the country.
Habeck, who is currently visiting the United Arab Emirates after a trip to Qatar, added that he heard the amount of Russian wealth going into Qatar was increasing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- United Arab Emirates
- Russian
- Robert Habeck
- Qatar
- Qatari
- German
Advertisement
ALSO READ
TOP WRAP 1-Ukrainian refugees near 1.5 million as Russian assault enters 11th day
U.S. officials travel to Venezuela, a Russian ally, for talks - source
Russian ambassador says US rhetoric becoming irresponsible, calls for dialogue
TOP WRAP 2-Ukrainian refugees near 1.5 million as Russian assault enters 11th day
'Never thought it would be relevant again': Sting revisits his song 'Russians' for Ukraine