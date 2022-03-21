Left Menu

Russian court rejects Meta's attempt to dismiss 'extremism' case -RIA

Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 21-03-2022 15:00 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 14:49 IST
Russian court rejects Meta's attempt to dismiss 'extremism' case -RIA
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

A Russian court on Monday rejected an attempt by Meta Platforms Inc to have an extremism case against it dismissed, the RIA news agency reported.

The TASS news agency had earlier reported that Meta had asked for more time to prepare its legal position and had also questioned the court's authority to further restrict its activities at the request of state prosecutors.

Representatives for Meta did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station; Fish waste become octopus food as farms expand amid captivity concerns and more

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project; New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freez...

 Global
4
Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022