Russian court rejects Meta's attempt to dismiss 'extremism' case -RIA

A Russian court on Monday rejected an attempt by Meta Platforms Inc to have an extremism case against it dismissed, the RIA news agency reported.

The TASS news agency had earlier reported that Meta had asked for more time to prepare its legal position and had also questioned the court's authority to further restrict its activities at the request of state prosecutors.

Representatives for Meta did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

