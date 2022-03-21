Left Menu

Recruitment in Army suspended to curb Covid, not stopped: Govt

We have not stopped it, said Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt while replying to a supplementary to a starred question in Rajya Sabha.According to the written reply tabled in the House, after the pandemic hit India in 2020, the recruitment in India Army remained suspended during 2020-21 and 2021-22.However, according to the reply, 2,722 persons were enrolled in the Indian Navy and 8,423 person in the Indian Air Force in 2020-21.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2022 15:06 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 14:52 IST
Recruitment in Army suspended to curb Covid, not stopped: Govt
MoS Defence Ajay Bhatt (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Recruitment in the Indian Army has remained suspended mainly to curb the spread of COVID-19 and the government has not stopped it, Parliament was informed on Monday. ''Coronavirus infections have slowed down but it is not over yet. Big crowds come for recruitment in the Indian Army. Big (recruitment) fairs are organised for the purpose. ''Therefore we have suspended (the recruitment process in Army) so that the virus does not spread. We have not stopped it,'' said Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt while replying to a supplementary to a starred question in Rajya Sabha.

According to the written reply tabled in the House, after the pandemic hit India in 2020, the recruitment in India Army remained suspended during 2020-21 and 2021-22.

However, according to the reply, 2,722 persons were enrolled in the Indian Navy and 8,423 person in the Indian Air Force in 2020-21. Similarly, 5,547 persons were enrolled in the Indian Navy and 4,609 in the IAF in 2021-22.

In 2018-19, 53,431 candidates were enrolled in the Indian Army while the number was 80,572 in 2019-20. The written reply also stated, ''Sufficient recruitment is undertaken to meet manpower requirements of the Indian Armed Forces.'' About supplementary question on recruiting women in armed forces in combat roles, Bhatt said the provisions for recruitment of women in the armed forces are being adhered to and the other issue (combat roles) is under consideration. The supplementary question on recruiting women in combat roles was asked by NCP member Vandana Chavan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station; Fish waste become octopus food as farms expand amid captivity concerns and more

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project; New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freez...

 Global
4
Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022