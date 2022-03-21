MP revenue inspector held for accepting Rs 5,000 bribe
The RI, identified as Maniram Gond 52, was held from his residence on the complaint of a man from Jabalpur that the former had demanded Rs 5,000 for doing the land measurement work, Lokayukta inspector Manju Singh said.The RI had demanded Rs 10,000 bribe for completing the job. He was held when he was accepting an installment of Rs 5,000, Singh said.
A revenue inspector (RI) was nabbed by Lokayukta Police when he was allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 from the complainant for the land measurement work, an official said on Monday. The RI, identified as Maniram Gond (52), was held from his residence on the complaint of a man from Jabalpur that the former had demanded Rs 5,000 for doing the land measurement work, Lokayukta inspector Manju Singh said.
The RI had demanded Rs 10,000 bribe for completing the job. He was held when he was accepting an installment of Rs 5,000, Singh said. A case was registered and the investigation is on.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
