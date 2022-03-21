Left Menu

40-yr-old bank manager ends life in UP's Budaun

PTI | Budaun(Up) | Updated: 21-03-2022 15:23 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 15:05 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A bank manager allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Jalandhari Sarai locality here on Monday, police said.

Sayed Yusuf Khan (40) was a branch manager of a nationalised bank, Additional Superintendent of Police, Praveen Singh Chauhan said.

He hanged himself from the ceiling of his room. The reason is being ascertained, police said.

Khan was transferred to Bareilly but he was holding charge of the bank here, they said.

He was a resident of West Bengal and his family members have been informed about the incident, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

