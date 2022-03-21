40-yr-old bank manager ends life in UP's Budaun
- India
A bank manager allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Jalandhari Sarai locality here on Monday, police said.
Sayed Yusuf Khan (40) was a branch manager of a nationalised bank, Additional Superintendent of Police, Praveen Singh Chauhan said.
He hanged himself from the ceiling of his room. The reason is being ascertained, police said.
Khan was transferred to Bareilly but he was holding charge of the bank here, they said.
He was a resident of West Bengal and his family members have been informed about the incident, he said.
