India says Australia understands its position on Ukraine

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2022 15:27 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 15:09 IST
Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Australia understands India's stance on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, India's foreign secretary told reporters in a briefing on Monday following a virtual summit between the prime ministers of the two countries.

Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said the two countries agreed the Ukraine crisis should not divert the Quad group's attention from the Indo-Pacific region.

Australia is investing $15 billion in Asia's third largest economy, Shringla said.

