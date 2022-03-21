Centre considering alternative measures for Indian students returned from Ukraine: CM Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said that the Union government is seriously considering alternative measures for medical students who have returned from war-torn Ukraine in the middle of their course. Speaking to media persons in Davanagere before participating in the funeral rites of Karnataka student Naveen, Bommai said, "The course in Ukraine is different from that in India. The Union government is thinking about their future seriously as it involves the future of students from various states."

"Though the government fee is low, medical education in the private sector is expensive. Even students who score 90-95 per cent are not getting seats in NEET. As the cost of seats in the management quota and NRI quota is high, the students look out for other options. We are considering a proposal to categorise the seats into A, B and C categories to reduce the fee. The Medical Council of India decides the issues related to medical courses. A reconsideration is on in this regard," Bommai said. The final rites of Naveen Shekharppa, who died in a shelling attack in Ukraine, were performed in Haveri on Monday. CM Bommai was also present during the final rites. Shekharappa Gyangoudar had said to media persons that his body will be donated to SS Medical College in Davanagere for medical research. The mortal remains of Naveen came to Bengaluru at 3 am on Monday and from there it was taken to his village. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)