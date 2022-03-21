Israel trying to broker between Kyiv, Moscow

Israel's prime minister says that while there have been advances in cease-fire talks between Russia and Ukraine, "very large" gaps remain between the two sides.

Naftali Bennett, who has acted as intermediary between the two warring countries in recent weeks, said at a conference on Monday that Israel "will continue — together with other friends in the world — to try and bridge the gap and bring an end to the war." Israel has good relations with both Ukraine and Russia and has acted as a broker between the two sides since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February. Bennett has held multiple phone calls with both leaders in recent weeks and flew to Moscow earlier this month to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Bennett has offered to host a summit in Jerusalem.

"There's still a long way to go, because as I stated, there are a number of controversial issues, some of them fundamental," the prime minister said at the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper's conference.

