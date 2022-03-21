Left Menu

MP: Woman tortured by husband's kin for giving birth to girl child

PTI | Dewas | Updated: 21-03-2022 16:05 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 16:05 IST
MP: Woman tortured by husband's kin for giving birth to girl child
  • Country:
  • India

A 22-year-old woman in Dewas in Madhya Pradesh was tortured with a hot iron rod allegedly by her husband and in-laws after she delivered a baby girl, a police official said on Monday.

The incident took place in Nariakheda village here on March 16 and the woman has received grievous burn injuries on her body, said Barotha police station in-charge Shailendra Mukati.

''Her parents, who found out about the torture when they visited her from their native Tillor village in Indore, approached police. Five of her kin, including husband, have been booked on Sunday and efforts are on to nab them,'' he said.

They have been charged under IPC sections 498-A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) 506 (criminal intimidation) 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) among other offences.

Those booked are her husband Bablu Jhala, father-in-law Bheru Jhala, mother-in-law Manju Jhala, brother-in-law Ankit Jhala and Ankit's wife Kajal, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station; Fish waste become octopus food as farms expand amid captivity concerns and more

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project; New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freez...

 Global
4
Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022