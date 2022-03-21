Left Menu

Turkish court rules to keep Kavala in prison as trial continues

Reuters | Updated: 21-03-2022 16:24 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 16:06 IST
Turkish court rules to keep Kavala in prison as trial continues
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Turkey

A Turkish court ruled on Monday to keep philanthropist Osman Kavala in prison and it was expected to give a verdict next month, 4-1/2 years after he was detained, in a trial which has caused tensions between Ankara and its Western allies.

The court had been widely expected to reach a verdict on Monday, but defence lawyers had requested more time to respond to the prosecutor's final opinion on the case and the judge set a date of April 22 for what was likely to be the final hearing.

Kavala was detained on Oct. 18, 2017 over charges related to nationwide protests in 2013 as well as a case linked to a coup attempt in 2016. He denies any wrongdoing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station; Fish waste become octopus food as farms expand amid captivity concerns and more

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project; New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freez...

 Global
4
Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022