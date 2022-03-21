Situation along LoC stable: Govt in Rajya Sabha

The situation along the Line of Control remains stable after the armies of India and Pakistan agreed to observe a ceasefire in February last year, the defence ministry said on Monday.

Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt, replying to a question in Rajya Sabha, said the Army has been keeping a strong vigil on the situation and it remains prepared to thwart any threat from ''inimical elements''.

In a sudden and significant move aimed at reducing tensions, the Indian and Pakistani armies on February 25 last year announced that they would cease firing across the LoC while recommitting themselves to a 2003 ceasefire agreement.

Without mentioning Pakistan, he said Indian security forces deployed along the western borders are ''adequately poised to respond to any challenge posed by adversary across the entire conflict''.

Referring to the international border (IB) with Pakistan, Bhatt said there are indications of an ''emerging narco-terror nexus sponsored by inimical elements across the border''.

''The situation along Line of Control (LoC) remains stable post the Directorate General of Military Operations (DGMOs) understanding of February 2021,'' Bhatt said.

The minister said both armies have exercised restraint in the interest of maintaining peace along the LoC.

''However, the situation is being closely monitored and Indian Army remains prepared to thwart any threat from inimical elements as also to respond in case of any escalation along the Line of Control,'' he said.

Bhatt said the security situation along western borders (IB sector) remains largely stable.

''However, there are indications of an emerging narco-terror nexus sponsored by inimical elements across the border aimed at causing instability, especially along the border areas,'' he said.

''Our forces along Western borders are adequately poised to respond to any challenge posed by adversary across entire conflict spectrum,'' he added.

To a separate question, Bhatt said a total of 91 officers have retired in lower rank (Wing Commander) despite having served in the higher rank of Group Captain in the Indian Air Force. He, however, did not give the reason.

