Man from Dhule held in Mumbai for trying to steal woman's mobile phone

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-03-2022 16:12 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 16:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 22-year-old farmer from Dhule has been arrested in Mumbai for allegedly trying to steal a woman's mobile phone, police said on Monday.

Bhaiyya Bhaga Patil tried to snatch the mobile phone of a woman and escape from Churchgate railway station but was caught by on duty personnel, an official said.

''He has told us he decided to steal a phone as he had lost his own during his visit to Mumbai. He has been charged with robbery and remanded in police custody,'' the Churchgate railway police station official added.

