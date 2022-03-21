Left Menu

German prosecutors: November train attacker had extremist motive

German prosecutors: November train attacker had extremist motive
German prosecutors on Monday said they believed the suspect in a knife attack on a train in November last year that left four people injured had an Islamic extremist motive.

The attack that took place on an ICE high-speed train travelling from Passau on the Austrian border to Hamburg initially showed ''no immediate indication of a terror motive''.

A Syrian citizen, who had been living in Passau, apparently attacked random people on November 6 last year and showed signs of mental illness, authorities said.

Munich prosecutors said a few weeks later that they were no longer ruling out an Islamic extremist motive.

The prosecutors on Monday said investigations had produced “weighty indications” that the suspect's actions were based on support for the Islamic State group's ideology.

There was however no evidence so far that the suspect, who came to Germany in 2014 and was granted asylum in 2016, was involved with or “steered” by the group.

An expert has concluded that the man could be held criminally responsible for his actions, and he was sent to jail in January.

Federal prosecutors, who handle terrorism and national security cases in Germany, have now taken over the investigation.

