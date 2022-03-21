Delhi HC refuses to entertain plea to recover 'Rs 1 trn' debt owed by Pakistan to India since partition

The Delhi High Court Monday refused to entertain a PIL seeking recovery of ''Rs 1 trillion'' debt owed by Pakistan to India since the time of partition, alleging that the central government was not taking any steps to recover the amount.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Navin Chawla said it was a government policy matter and no directions can be issued by the court in this regard.

The bench said the government was cognisant of the issue and will take whatever steps it wants and the court cannot issue any direction.

The court disposed of the petition by Om Sehgal who argued that Pakistan has been using Indian government's money to repeatedly attack India, including Kashmir, and countless Indian soldiers have lost their lives in the wars waged by the neighbouring country.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Chetan Sharma, representing the central government, said the petitioner may be right in his sentiments but the issue is a matter of policy and should be left to the government.

The petitioner placed on record several documents including statement of accounts while claiming that Rs 300 crore has been loaned by India to Pakistan both pre and post-independence and now the amount comes to around Rs 1 trillion by adding the interest.

He urged the court to direct the Ministry of Finance to take up the matter immediately with the Pakistani government for repayment of the debt.

“There are over 100 pages including papers documenting the fact that Pakistan owes India about one trillion rupees. Irrespective of this, I know when files of pre-partition debt were misplaced from the Ministry of Finance. I have over 100 letters confirming my statement,” he said.

The petitioner further submitted, “This money belongs to the people of India. Justice should prevail. Just after partition, around Rs 20 crore was given by India to Pakistan and with that money they attacked Kashmir. Thousands of people were killed but our money is still with Pakistan. It has now come to around Rs 1 trillion. In Pakistani currency it comes to Rs 2.5 trillion. Each bullet that our soldiers face is paid by our money. I can't say anything about political parties who are in government but request the court to pass directions.” PTI SKV SA

