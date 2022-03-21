Left Menu

Lebanese c.bank governor Salameh denies illicit enrichment charge

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 21-03-2022 17:18 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 16:44 IST
Riad Salameh Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Lebanon

Lebanese central bank governor Riad Salameh said on Monday that he ordered an audit which showed that no public funds were a source of his wealth, denying a charge of illicit enrichment made against him by a judge.

"This audit report was submitted to the relevant authorities in Lebanon and abroad," Salameh said in response to a question sent by text message from Reuters.

Judge Ghada Aoun charged Salameh with illicit enrichment on Monday, the judge told Reuters, days after she ordered his brother Raja arrested in the same case.

