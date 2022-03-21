Austrian competition authority launches investigation into petrol prices

Austria's Federal Competition Authority (BWB) has launched an investigation into pricing at the country's petrol stations following "numerous complaints from the market", it said in a statement on Monday.

"Specifically, the investigation should analyse the development of prices and margins at petrol stations in Austria and assess it in terms of competition law," the BWB said, adding: "The focus is on the current competition situation at petrol stations and in upstream markets."

