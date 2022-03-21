Left Menu

Austrian competition authority launches investigation into petrol prices

Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 21-03-2022 17:20 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 16:53 IST
Austrian competition authority launches investigation into petrol prices
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Austria

Austria's Federal Competition Authority (BWB) has launched an investigation into pricing at the country's petrol stations following "numerous complaints from the market", it said in a statement on Monday.

"Specifically, the investigation should analyse the development of prices and margins at petrol stations in Austria and assess it in terms of competition law," the BWB said, adding: "The focus is on the current competition situation at petrol stations and in upstream markets."

Also Read: Austria says it is putting its COVID-19 vaccine mandate on ice

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station; Fish waste become octopus food as farms expand amid captivity concerns and more

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project; New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freez...

 Global
4
Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022