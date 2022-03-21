Left Menu

Lebanese judge charges c.bank governor with illicit enrichment, judge says

Judge Ghada Aoun told Reuters the case related to the purchase and rental of Paris apartments, including some to the central bank. Salameh denied the charge when contacted by Reuters, saying he had ordered an audit which showed public funds were not a source of his wealth.

Reuters | Updated: 21-03-2022 17:28 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 17:01 IST
Lebanese judge charges c.bank governor with illicit enrichment, judge says
Riad Salameh Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

A Lebanese judge charged central bank governor Riad Salameh with illicit enrichment on Monday, adding to the number of graft investigations he already faces. Judge Ghada Aoun told Reuters the case related to the purchase and rental of Paris apartments, including some to the central bank.

Salameh denied the charge when contacted by Reuters, saying he had ordered an audit which showed public funds were not a source of his wealth. Salameh, 71, has been governor of Lebanon's central bank for nearly three decades. His tenure has faced increased scrutiny since the financial system imploded in 2019 in a collapse that has impoverished many Lebanese.

Judge Aoun said Salameh had not attended a hearing scheduled for Monday and she had charged him in absentia. She had referred the case to an investigative judge and it would be up to him as to whether to issue an arrest warrant, she said. Last week, Aoun charged Salameh's brother Raja in the same case and ordered him arrested, since when he has been in detention.

On Friday, Raja Salameh's lawyer said allegations of illicit enrichment and money laundering against his client were unfounded. He called the evidence "media speculation without any evidence". Riad Salameh also faces other investigations in Lebanon and at least five European countries including a Swiss inquiry over alleged aggravated money laundering at the central bank (BDL) involving $300 million in gains by a company owned by Raja Salameh.

He is a key member of a Lebanese government team that has been in talks with the IMF in the hope of negotiating a rescue deal, widely seen as the only way for the country to chart a path out of the meltdown. Salameh has continued to enjoy the political backing of some of the most powerful people in Lebanon, including Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and Prime Minister Najib Mikati.

Critics of Judge Aoun accuse her of acting in line with the political agenda of President Michel Aoun and his Free Patriotic Movement, which is critical of Salameh and wants his removal. She denies this, saying she is implementing the law.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station; Fish waste become octopus food as farms expand amid captivity concerns and more

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project; New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freez...

 Global
4
Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022