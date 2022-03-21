Left Menu

3 die, one hospitalised after consuming liquor in UP

PTI | Kannauj | Updated: 21-03-2022 17:30 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 17:01 IST
3 die, one hospitalised after consuming liquor in UP
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three people died and one was taken seriously ill after consuming liquor in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj district, police said on Monday.

The wife of one of the deceased accused two persons of poisoning the liquor and a youth has been taken into custody for questioning, they said.

The deaths were reported from Kathahar village under Kasava outpost of Chhibramau police station area.

After receiving information on Saturday, Superintendent of Police (SP) Prashant Verma reached the spot and spoke to the villagers, the police said.

The villagers told police that one Amit (30) along with his father Jaskaran, uncle Rakesh and another person consumed liquor purchased from a nearby shop on Saturday, they said.

Amit's condition deteriorated soon after and his family members took him to a local hospital. From there he was referred to the Saifai Medical College, where he later died, they added.

SP Verma said Amit's family performed his last rites without informing the police.

On Sunday afternoon, the condition of Jaskaran and Rakesh also deteriorated and they were being taken to the Saifai Medical College but both died on the way. The fourth person is undergoing treatment at the hospital, the police said.

According to the post-mortem report, Jaskaran died of a heart attack, they said.

Amit's wife Aarti has accused two persons, Asif and Pranshu, of poisoning the liquor, the police said.

Verma said Asif has been taken into custody and he has confessed to having bought a carton of liquor.

The matter is being investigated, the SP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station; Fish waste become octopus food as farms expand amid captivity concerns and more

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project; New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freez...

 Global
4
Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022