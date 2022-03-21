Left Menu

Mumbai court to hear bail application of BJP's Darekar in bank fraud case on March 23

Mumbai sessions court to hear on March 23, the anticipatory bail application of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council Pravin Darekar in a bank fraud case.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 21-03-2022 17:18 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 17:18 IST
BJP Leader Praveen Darekar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai sessions court to hear on March 23, the anticipatory bail application of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council Pravin Darekar in a bank fraud case. The prosecution has filed a reply to the application on Monday.

Interim protection from arrest will continue until then. Earlier on Wednesday, the Bombay High Court refused to grant interim relief from coercive action to Darekar regarding the FIR registered against him for cheating, conspiracy, and bank scam.

The FIR was lodged on March 14 at the Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Police Station in Mumbai following a complaint received by AAP leader Dhananjay Shinde. (ANI)

