Army's Tiger Division celebrates 80th Raising Day in Jammu

The Jammu-based Tiger Division of the Indian Army's Rising Star Corps on Monday celebrated its 80th Raising Day with a wreath-laying ceremony at the war memorial here to pay homage to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the nation, a defence spokesperson said.

General Officer Commanding, Tiger Division, Maj Gen Neeraj Gosain extended warm greetings to all personnel and their families. He exhorted all personnel to rededicate themselves to the service of the nation, the spokesperson said.

Deputy General Officer Commanding Brig Gautam Segan laid a wreath at the Tiger War Memorial along with Lt Col Rishma Sarin. Junior Commissioned Officers and other personnel also paid homage to the slain soldiers, he said.

A two-minute silence was observed for the fallen soldiers of the division, he added.

The Tiger Division was initially raised in 1942 and participated in World War II. After WW II, it was de-mobilised and was re-raised in March 1948 during the first India-Pakistan war.

Since then it has participated in the wars of 1965 and 1971, and in various operations including Operation Vijay, Operation Parakaram and Operation Zafran, where it earned laurels for its valour, the spokesperson said.

