DIARY-Political and General News Events from March 21

For other diaries, please see:

Political and General News Top Economic Events

Emerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt Auctions

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington

----------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ----------------------------------------------------------------- MONDAY, MARCH 21 ** MANAMA/ RAMALLAH/ JERUSALEM - Minister for Foreign Affairs of Singapore Vivian Balakrishnan will be making an Official Visit to Bahrain, the Palestinian Territories and Israel. (To Mar. 23) ** NEW DELHI - Official Visit to India by His Excellency Alexander Schallenberg, Federal Minister for European and International Affairs of Austria. (Final day) ** BRUSSELS - The NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, will meet with the Minister of Defence of the Kingdom of Denmark, Morten Bødskov, at NATO Headquarters. ** ISLAMABAD - The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov left for an official visit to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan at the invitation of the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, General Nadeem Raza. ** ABU DHABI - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will visit the United Arab and attend the UAE Ambassadors and Representatives of Diplomatic Missions Forum (final day). ** VATICAN CITY - Pope Francis meets Lebanese President Michel Aoun in Vatican - 1030 GMT

** PARIS - French president Emmanuel Macron meets Spain's prime minister Pedro Sanchez at the Elysee Palace in Paris. Both leaders give statements upon Sanchez' arrival - 1330 GMT ** PARIS - French president Emmanuel Macron meets Finland's president Sauli Niinisto at the Elysee Palace in Paris. War in Ukraine expected to top the agenda of the discussions. - 1800 GMT

GENEVA – 49th regular session of the Human Rights Council (To April 1). BEIJING - At the invitation of Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Algerian Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra, Tanzanian Foreign Minister Liberata Mulamula and Zambian Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Stanley Kasongo Kakubo will visit China. (final day) DOHA/ABU DHABI - Germany Economy Minister Robert Habeck travels to Qatar and the United Arab Emirates with a business delegation (final day) BELMOPAN - Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge to visit Belize (final day) HANOI - Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri bin Yaakob arrives in Hanoi for a 2-day visit. He will meet Vietnamese leaders, including Pham Minh Chinh Prime Minister of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam and Nguyen Xuan Phuc President of Vietnam (final day) PHNOM PENH - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida visits Phnom Penh and meets his Cambodian counterpart Hun Sen. (final day) POLAND - Poland’s prime minister is set to meet with the Swiss president Ignazio Cassis and the Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte. CANBERRA - Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hold a second annual virtual summit. NAYPYIDAW - Prak Sokhonn, Cambodia's foreign minister and special ASEAN envoy scheduled to visit Myanmar (to March 22) DUBLIN - Finance Minister of Republic of Ireland Paschal Donohoe speak at online event - 1020 GMT BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Defence) meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MARCH 22 ** ANKARA - Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte will visit Turkey and meet with President Tayyip Erdogan.

** BRUSSELS - European Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni gives a speech via videolink to the University of Oxford. "Turning point: The implications of Putin's war for Europe's economic and political choices" ** ROME - Lebanese President Aoun meets Italian President Mattarella - 1200 GMT

** BRUSSELS - European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson speaks at symposium on the European framework to unlock the demand-side flexibility potential to achieve system efficiency. - 1500 GMT ** BERLIN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and European Parliament President Roberta Metsola give joint statements - 1600 GMT

ROME - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will address the Italian parliament via a video link – 1000 GMT AMMAN - Jordan holds municipal elections. KINGSTON - Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge to visit Jamaica (to March 24) GLOBAL - World Water Day. BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MARCH 23 ** BRUSSELS - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel address the EU parliament on the eve of a summit of EU leaders on Ukraine. - 1400 GMT BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg gives a news conference on the eve of a summit attended by U.S. President Joe Biden at which alliance leaders will discuss Ukraine. DUBLIN - The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall are to visit the Republic of Ireland (to Mar. 25) GLOBAL - World Meteorological Day. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MARCH 24 ** BRUSSELS - European Commissioner for Home Affairs ylva Johansson gives a keynote address in a European Parliament debate on ‘War in Ukraine and its economic and social impact'.

BRUSSELS - US President Joe Biden will travel to Belgium to attend an extraordinary NATO summit along with participating in a European Council Summit. BRUSSELS - NATO leaders gather in Brussels to discuss Russia's invasion of Ukraine. NASSAU - Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge to visit The Bahamas (to March 26) BANGKOK - Thai Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith gives a speech on the future of Thailand and digital assets at a seminar – 0130 GMT GLOBAL - World Tuberculosis Day. BRUSSELS - Brussels hosts summit of European Union leaders (To Mar 25) BRUSSELS - European Council meeting (to March 25). - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MARCH 25 ** WARSAW - US President Joe Biden will travel to Poland to meet with President Andrzej Duda for discussions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. BRUSSELS - Euro Summit PARIS - Finland Finance Minister Annika Saarikko will represent Finland at the informal meeting of finance ministers (Ecofin) in Paris. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MARCH 28 ** BRUSSELS - Extraordinary Justice and Home Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MARCH 29 GENEVA, Switzerland - The United Nations Human Rights Council holds regular debate on the situation in Ukraine. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MARCH 31 BANGKOK - Thai finance minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith gives a speech on property market outlook – 0600 GMT VIENNA - 27th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting via videoconference. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, APRIL 2 ** NEW DELHI - Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett expressed delight over his first scheduled official visit to India. VALLETTA - Pope Francis to visit Malta (to April 3) - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY , APRIL 3 BUDAPEST, Hungary – Referendum Election. COSTA RICA – President election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, APRIL 4 BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers meet on G20, banking union – 1300 GMT LUXEMBOURG – Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, APRIL 5 LUXEMBOURG – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, APRIL 7 NAIROBI - Kenya's Finance Minister Ukur Yatani is scheduled to present the government's spending plan for the 2022/23 (July-June) fiscal year to parliament - 1100 GMT - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, APRIL 10 PARIS, France - Presidential election (First round) - - - - - - - - - MONDAY APRIL 11 LUXEMBOURG – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, APRIL 12 LUXEMBOURG - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, APRIL 21 BRUSSELS - EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager speaks on artificial intelligence at a Politico event - 0700 GMT. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, APRIL 24 LJUBLJANA, Slovenia - Slovenian National Assembly election. PARIS, France - Presidential election (Second round) - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, APRIL 25 NEW YORK, United States - Economic and Social Council, Annual Economic and Social Council forum on financing for development follow-up including the special high-level meeting of the Council with the World Bank, IMF, WTO and UNCTAD. (to Apr. 28) - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MAY 1 VATICAN CITY – 11th anniversary of beatification ceremony of late Pope John Paul II. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MAY 2 ABBOTTABAD, Pakistan – The day marks the 11th year since al Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden was killed in a U.S. special forces raid, ending a nearly 10-year worldwide hunt for the mastermind of the Sept. 11 attacks. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MAY 3 GLOBAL - World Asthma Day. GLOBAL - World Press Freedom Day. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MAY 8 GLOBAL - World Red Cross Red Crescent Day. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MAY 9 MANILA, Philippines - Presidential election. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MAY 11 TURIN, Italy, - 2022 Eurovision Song Contest (To May 14). - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MAY 12 GLOBAL - International Nurse's Day. WEISSENHAUS, Germany - EU Foreign Minister meeting in Weissenhaus,Schleswig-Holstein (To May 14) - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MAY 15 GLOBAL - U.N. International Day of Families. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MAY 16 LISBON – 10th Anniversary of 78 billion euro bail-out of Portugal by eurozone leaders. BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MAY 17 GLOBAL - World Telecommunication and Information Society Day. BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Defence) meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MAY 18 BONN, Germany - Germany hosts the finance ministers and central bank chiefs of the Group of 7 (G7) (to May 20) GLOBAL - International Museum Day. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MAY 20 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Development) meeting - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MAY 22 GLOBAL - International Day for Biological Diversity. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MAY 23 BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers meet on fiscal rules reform, banking union – 1300 GMT BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MAY 24 BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MAY 29 BOGOTA, Colombia - Presidential election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MAY 30 BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MAY 31 GLOBAL - World No Tobacco Day. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.

For Technical Issues Please contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)