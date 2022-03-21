Left Menu

PM Modi congratulates Biren Singh on being sworn in as Manipur CM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated N Biren Singh after he was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Manipur for a second consecutive term and exuded confidence that the state will be taken to new heights of progress.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2022 17:43 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 17:43 IST
PM Modi congratulates Biren Singh on being sworn in as Manipur CM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated N Biren Singh after he was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Manipur for a second consecutive term and exuded confidence that the state will be taken to new heights of progress. PM Modi took to Twitter and tweeted, "Congratulations to Shri @NBirenSingh Ji on being sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Manipur. I am confident his team and he would take Manipur to newer heights of progress and continue the good work done in the last five years."

Singh took oath as Chief Minister after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) retained power in the state by winning an absolute majority with 32 seats in the 60-member House in the recently concluded Assembly polls. The BJP had formed the previous government in the state with the support of the Naga People's Front (NPF) and the National People's Party (NPP) with Biren Singh as Chief Minister. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station; Fish waste become octopus food as farms expand amid captivity concerns and more

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project; New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freez...

 Global
4
Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022