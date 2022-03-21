Left Menu

Man kills wife after arguments: Police

PTI | Bulandshahr | Updated: 21-03-2022 17:43 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 17:43 IST
Man kills wife after arguments: Police
  • Country:
  • India

A 40-year-old woman was hacked to death by her husband in the Shikarpur area of the district, police said on Monday.

Police said identified the victim as Rajni, 40, of Qutubpur village under the Shikarpur Police Station area.

They said the man attacked his wife following an argument with her with a sharp-edged weapon in which she suffered grievous injuries and bled to death.

Police have arrested the accused and are interrogating him, they said.

The police seized the body and sent it for postmortem.

After coming to know of Rajni’s murder, her parents and relatives reached her in-laws’ place and created a ruckus over the murder, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station; Fish waste become octopus food as farms expand amid captivity concerns and more

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project; New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freez...

 Global
4
Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022