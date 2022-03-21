Ukraine and Russia hold more peace talks
Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 21-03-2022 17:48 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 17:48 IST
Russian and Ukrainian peace negotiators held a 90-minute video call on Monday and working groups will continue to meet throughout the day, a member of the Ukrainian delegation said.
"Today we are working the whole day," Ukrainian delegate and lawmaker David Arakhamia was quoted as saying by Ukrainian media. (Reporting By Timothy Heritage)
