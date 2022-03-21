S. Korean slavery victim seeks UN justice as time runs out

Thirty years after going public with her story of abduction, rape and forced prostitution by Japan's wartime military, Lee Yong-soo fears she is running out of time to get closure to her ordeal.

The 93-year-old is the face of a dwindling group of South Korean sexual slavery survivors who have been demanding since the early 1990s that the Japanese government fully accept culpability and offer an unequivocal apology.

Her latest -- and possibly final -- push is to persuade the governments of South Korea and Japan to settle their decades-long impasse over sexual slavery by seeking judgement of the United Nations.

Lee leads an international group of sexual slavery survivors and advocates -- including those from the Philippines, China, Indonesia, Australia and East Timor -- who sent a petition to UN human rights investigators last week to press Seoul and Tokyo to jointly refer the issue to UN's International Court of Justice.

The group wants Seoul to initiate arbitration proceedings against Japan with a UN panel on torture if Tokyo does not agree to bring the case to the ICJ.

It is unclear whether South Korea, which swears in a new government in May, will consider bringing the matter to the UN when it faces pressure to improve relations with Japan amid a turbulent moment in global affairs.

It is hard for Lee to be patient when other survivors keep dying.

She worries about their plight being forgotten or distorted by Japan's apparent efforts to downplay the coercive and violent nature of the World War II sexual slavery and exclude it from schoolbooks.

She cried as she described how she was dragged from home as a 16-year-old to serve as a sex slave for Japan's Imperial Army, and the harsh abuse she endured at a Japanese military brothel in Taiwan until the end of the war — a story she first told the world in 1992.

“Both South Korea and Japan keep waiting for us to die, but I will fight until the very end,” Lee told The Associated Press here.

She said her campaign was aimed at pressuring Japan to fully accept responsibility and acknowledge its past military sexual slavery as war crimes and properly educate its public about the abuses, through textbooks and memorials.

“I think time has so far waited for me so that I can clench my teeth and do everything that I can to resolve this issue,” Lee said.

Grievances over sexual slavery, forced labour and other abuses stemming from Japan's brutal colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula before the end of World War II have strained Seoul-Tokyo relations in recent years as the animosities spilled over to trade and military cooperation issues.

The upcoming government change in Seoul has inspired cautious hope in Japan about improved ties.

Conservative South Korean President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol after winning the election earlier this month vowed “future-focused” cooperation with Japan.

Years of bilateral diplomatic talks were largely fruitless. A haphazard settlement reached between the countries' foreign ministers in 2015 — including Fumio Kishida, the current prime minister of Japan — never lived up to its goal of “finally and irreversibly” resolving the issue.

Lee and other survivors said Seoul officials did not consult them before making the deal, under which Japan agreed to contribute 1 billion yen (USD8 million) to a South Korean fund to help support the victims.

They questioned the sincerity of the Japanese government — then led by right-wing Prime Minster Shinzo Abe, who had long been accused by South Koreans of sanitising Japan's war crimes — because Japanese officials stressed the payments should not be considered as compensation.

South Korean court rulings in recent years calling for Japan's government and companies to provide reparations to victims of sexual slavery and forced labour have been angrily rejected by Tokyo, which insists all wartime compensation issues were settled under a 1965 treaty normalising relations between the two nations.

At the time of a 2015 deal, 46 of the 239 women who registered with the Seoul government as victims were still alive in South Korea, but there are now only 12.

Japan has repeatedly expressed regret over its wartime actions. It conducted a study of the practice and established a fund from private contributions in 1995 to compensate victims in the Philippines, South Korea and Taiwan before it expired in 2007.

Many South Koreans believe Tokyo's previous comments and actions lacked sincerity and fell short of legal reparations before they were further ruined by conservatives who have continued to downplay or question Japan's wartime past.

A UN report from 1996 concluded that sex slaves were taken through “violence and outright coercion”.

A statement from Japan in 1993 acknowledged that women were taken “against their own will, through coaxing, coercion”, but the nation's leaders later denied it.

Japan's Foreign Affairs Ministry said its government had found no documents showing the use of coercion in the recruitment of the so-called “comfort women” and refused to describe the system as sexual slavery.

Tokyo urged Seoul to abide by the 2015 agreement and described recent lawsuits filed by South Korean sexual slavery victims seeking compensation as “extremely regrettable and absolutely unacceptable”.

Lee began campaigning last year for Seoul and Tokyo to jointly refer their sexual slavery-related disputes to the ICJ in The Hague.

After a muted response from both governments, Lee demands that South Korea call for a UN panel to examine whether Tokyo is failing to carry out its obligations under the 1984 Convention against Torture by denying or downplaying its past brutalities.

