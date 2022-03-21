CJI Ramana inaugurates annual sports meet of SC employees

Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana on Monday inaugurated the annual sports meet of the employees of the Supreme Court here.

Besides the CJI, Secretary General V K Bansal, several registrars of the apex court and the President of the Supreme Court Employees Welfare Association, B A Rao, were present at the inauguration, an official said.

