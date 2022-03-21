CJI Ramana inaugurates annual sports meet of SC employees
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2022 18:50 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 17:55 IST
- Country:
- India
Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana on Monday inaugurated the annual sports meet of the employees of the Supreme Court here.
Besides the CJI, Secretary General V K Bansal, several registrars of the apex court and the President of the Supreme Court Employees Welfare Association, B A Rao, were present at the inauguration, an official said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. Archives turns over Trump White House visitor logs to Jan. 6 committee; U.S. Supreme Court restores Boston Marathon bomber's death sentence and more
U.S. Supreme Court nixes appeal of Bill Cosby's overturned conviction
U.S. Supreme Court nixes bid to reinstate Bill Cosby's conviction
U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs Republicans in electoral map disputes
U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs Republicans in electoral map disputes