Indian Potash Ltd signs MoU with Israel Chemicals Ltd for supply of Muriate of Potash for 2022 to 2027

Indian Potash limited (IPL), under Department of Fertilizers, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers signed an MoU with Israel Chemicals Limited (ICL) for the supply of Muriate of Potash (MOP) for the period 2022 to 2027 with a yearly quantity of 6 to 6.5 LMT in the presence of Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers today in Nirman Bhawan, New Delhi.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers, Dr. Mansukh Madaviya said that "India and Israel share an extensive economic, defence, and strategic relationship based on mutual trust and cooperation. Agriculture sector in India has huge potential and provides ample opportunities to collaborate and innovate. India and Israel should work together in the field of Research in Fertilizer sector so that it benefits the farming community".

He said that the Indian Government is committed to increase the agricultural production and income of farmers with judicious use of fertilizers and sought cooperation of Israeli side in improving fertilizers use, use of alternate environment-friendly fertilizers.

Congratulating on the signing of MoU, the Union Minister said that it is an important step towards increasing the availability of MOP in the country. This will further propel agriculture production in the country thereby improving the lives of the farming community. It has been a matter of great satisfaction that M/s. Israel Chemicals Limited (ICL) is also working with Indian Potash Limited (IPL) in operating a project titled "Potash for Life focused on achieving higher fertilizer use efficiency" with an aim to increase the income of farmers, he added.

Mr. Elad Aharonson, Global President, M/s. Israel Chemicals Limited applauded the association of his company with India through Indian Potash Limited and stated that M/s. Israel Chemicals Limited will be glad to be associated with the efforts being made in India and willingness to develop a deep association for improved technologies, logistics, and application in the area of downstream fertilizers.

The Israeli delegation also extended an invitation to the Hon'ble Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya for visiting Israel to witness various technological advancement made by the country in the field of agriculture and fertilizer sector despite their constraints of land and water.

Besides the officials of the two companies, senior officers of Department of Fertilizers and Ministry of External Affairs were also present on the occasion.

(With Inputs from PIB)