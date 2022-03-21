Russian state responsible for hoax calls to UK ministers -PM Johnson's spokesman
The Russian state was responsible for hoax calls to two British ministers and an attempted call to a third, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Monday.
British defence minister Ben Wallace and interior minister Priti Patel both said they had been targeted. Johnson's spokesman said a similar but unsuccessful attempt to hoax culture minister Nadine Dorries was also made.
"This is standard practice for Russian information operations and disinformation is a tactic straight from the Kremlin playbook to try and distract from their illegal activities in Ukraine and the human rights abuses being committed there," the spokesman said.
