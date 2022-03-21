Man accused of murdering UK lawmaker planned other attacks -prosecutor
Reuters | London | Updated: 21-03-2022 18:04 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 18:04 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
A man on trial for the murder of British lawmaker David Amess had planned other attacks, including on cabinet minister Michael Gove, a London court was told on Monday.
Ali Harbi Ali, 26, a British citizen and son of an ex-media adviser to a former prime minister of Somalia, is on trial for murder and preparing terrorist acts.
Prosecutors said Ali had spent years planning an attack and had previously carried out reconnaissance on Gove and Conservative lawmaker Mike Freer.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gove
- Somalia
- Conservative
- David Amess
- London
- Michael Gove
- British
Advertisement
ALSO READ
FACTBOX-Where S.Korea's top conservative presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol stands on the issues
Tectonic shift in S.Korea politics as conservative outsider elected president
UPDATE 5-Tectonic shift in S.Korea politics as conservative outsider elected president
South Korean conservative opposition candidate Yoon elected president
Tectonic shift in S.Korea politics as conservative outsider elected president