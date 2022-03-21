Left Menu

Man accused of murdering UK lawmaker planned other attacks -prosecutor

21-03-2022
A man on trial for the murder of British lawmaker David Amess had planned other attacks, including on cabinet minister Michael Gove, a London court was told on Monday.

Ali Harbi Ali, 26, a British citizen and son of an ex-media adviser to a former prime minister of Somalia, is on trial for murder and preparing terrorist acts.

Prosecutors said Ali had spent years planning an attack and had previously carried out reconnaissance on Gove and Conservative lawmaker Mike Freer.

