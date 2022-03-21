Left Menu

Govt says taking all necessary steps to augment NCLT capacity

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2022 18:07 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 18:07 IST
The government on Monday said it is taking all necessary steps to augment capacity of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) but there is no proposal now to set up any bench of the tribunal or the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT).

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Corporate Affairs Rao Inderjit Singh said the benches of NCLT and NCLAT are being set up in a phased manner depending on quantum of workload and other factors.

So far, one principal bench and 15 other benches of NCLT and one principal bench and one other bench of NCLAT have been established.

''Apart from increase in number of benches, government is taking all necessary steps to augment capacity of NCLT, including multiple courts at heavily loaded benches, appointment of members from time to time to fill up the vacancies, implementation of e-court project, provision of requisite infrastructure, regular colloquiums for members, etc,'' he said.

He also said that as of now, no proposal to set up any new bench of NCLT and NCLAT is under consideration.

As many as 21,089 cases were pending with NCLT benches as on January 31, 2022, including 13,188 cases under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), 1,107 cases of merger and amalgamation, and 6,794 other cases, according to information from the tribunal.

''As per information provided by NCLT, total 4,656 cases have been put under resolution process and 470 resolution plans have been approved amounting to Rs 2,95,744.84 crore, as on 31.01.2022,'' the minister said.

