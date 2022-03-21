Removal of encroachment: SC refuses to extend time for filing of application under ‘PM Awas Yojana’

The Supreme Court Monday refused to extend time for filing of application seeking allotment under the 'Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana' by those who have been affected by demolition action during the removal of encroachment from the Railways property in Gujarat, saying there is enough time till March 31 and these individuals cannot keep on waiting.

The apex court, which was hearing a matter pertaining to removal of encroachment from Railways property, said the time line of March 31 is there and there is no reason to extend it. The counsel appearing for the petitioners told a bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and A S Oka that the last date to apply for allotment under the 'Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana' is March 31 and over 1,000 affected persons have already applied.

The counsel requested that if the date for filing of application for allotment can be extended by a week or two, then the around 500 people who are left can also apply.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the concerned corporation, said they have received over 1,500 applications and there is no reason to extend the time line and those who want to apply should do it by March 31.

"The time frame is up to March 31, 2022. We see no reason why the interested persons are not in a position to do the needful before that date. The request is therefore rejected," the bench said.

The apex court observed that it had earlier shown indulgence by directing the concerned authorities to accept the forms given by affected persons for grant of alternative accommodation in lieu of their demolished residential structures on the Railways property without insisting for deposit of Rs 20,000 as a pre-condition.

During the hearing, the counsel appearing for the petitioners told the bench that if the time would be extended for a week or two, it would be convenient for these persons who are in large cluster.

"No question of one week. The last order was passed on February 25. Where is the question of extending it. We cannot keep on extending it," the bench observed. "This extension will not be granted. There is enough time. It is better you organise yourself. There is enough time," the bench said, adding, "They need to move fast. They cannot keep on waiting like this." The bench also dealt with an application, which sought impleadment in the matter, raising issue pertaining to a religious structure.

The apex court, which observed that encroachment on the Railways property has to be removed, said the applicant is free to pursue other appropriate proceedings. The top court had earlier observed that the Railways is ''equally responsible'' for ensuring that there is no encroachment on its properties and it must initiate action against unauthorised occupants immediately after the issue is brought to its notice.

It had noted that the Surat-Udhna to Jalgaon Railway line project in Gujarat was incomplete due to unauthorised structures standing on the railway property to the extent of 2.65 kilometre. In the matter, the petitioners had earlier told the apex court that the state high court had vacated its July 23, 2014 interim order of status quo and permitted the Western Railways to go ahead with the Surat-Udhna up to Jalgaon third railway line project.

