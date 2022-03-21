Lebanese judge charges central bank chief with corruption

A Lebanese judge on Monday said she had filed charges against the country's central bank governor, accusing him of illegal enrichment and money laundering during Lebanon's economic meltdown.

Ghada Aoun, an investigative judge at Mount Lebanon district court, said Governor Riad Salameh's brother Raja Salameh, who was detained last week, was also charged with "taking part in these crimes".

Aoun, who also ordered the brother's assets to be frozen, the Salameh brothers and a Ukrainian citizen had formed three illusive companies in France to buy property there.

Aoun said last week that Riad Salameh had used his brother to buy real-estate in France worth nearly USD12 million.

The move came as the banking sector went on a two-day strike on Monday to protest recent moves by Lebanon's judiciary against local lenders.

Riad Salameh had steered Lebanese finances since 1993, through post-war recovery and bouts of unrest.

Once praised as the guardian of Lebanon's financial stability, he has drawn increasing scrutiny since the small country's economic meltdown began in late 2019.

Riad Salameh, who has been heading the central bank for three decades, has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing. He did not show up on Monday morning for questioning by Aoun.

Raja Salameh, who was detained on Thursday, will remain in custody.

The suit against the Salamehs was filed by a group of lawyers who accuse the governor of corruption.

In January, Aoun imposed a travel ban and froze some of the assets of the 71-year-old governor who is also being investigated in several European nations, including Switzerland and France, for potential money laundering and embezzlement.

