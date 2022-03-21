Left Menu

Israel calls for deepening collaboration with India in water sector

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2022 19:11 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 18:20 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
Israel on Monday said its own knowledge in optimising water resources could be beneficial for India and called for deepening of collaboration between the two countries in the water sector.

Lior Asaf, the first-ever water attache appointed in India by the Israeli government, hailed the Indian government's initiatives such as the Jal Jeevan Mission and said it showed that New Delhi has the ability to bring about large-scale changes in water infrastructure.

Jal Jeevan Mission is envisioned to provide safe and adequate drinking water through individual household tap connections by 2024 to all households in rural India.

Noting that Israel is a very small country as compared with India which has 1.4 billion population, Asaf said Israel has the knowledge to optimise water resources.

''I see a very big opportunity across different sectors for Israeli industry, including cooperation in the water sector,'' he said at an online media briefing.

''This year of 30 years of establishment of diplomatic ties presents an opportunity for further development of the relationship between India and Israel not only on security or agriculture but particularly in the water sector,'' he said, adding that the two countries are working closely with 'Clean Ganga Mission' and Jal Shakti Ministry.

His remarks come a day before the World Water Day which is an annual United Nations observance day held on March 22 that highlights the importance of fresh water.

Also, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has said that he will be visiting India in the first week of April to mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

