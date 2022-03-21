Left Menu

Rajya Sabha returns Appropriation Bills to Lok Sabha

PTI | Newdelhi/Geneva | Updated: 21-03-2022 19:19 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 18:29 IST
Rajya Sabha returns Appropriation Bills to Lok Sabha
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajya Sabha on Monday returned a money bill moved by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, authorising the government for payment and appropriation of certain sums from the consolidated fund for the financial year 2021-22.

The Upper House of Parliament also returned another Appropriation Bill for the expenditure done in the 2018-19 financial year.

Both the Appropriation Bills were passed by Lok Sabha earlier.

Rajya Sabha discussed the Appropriation (No.3) Bill, 2022, which seeks to authorise payment of certain additional sums from the consolidated fund of India for services of 2021-22, and the Appropriation (No.2) Bill, 2022 for services during 2018-19 before returning them to Lok Sabha.

A money bill, after having been passed by Lok Sabha, is sent to Rajya Sabha for its recommendations. It has to be returned to Lok Sabha by Rajya Sabha within 14 days.

It is open for Lok Sabha to either accept or reject all or any of the recommendations of Rajya Sabha.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station; Fish waste become octopus food as farms expand amid captivity concerns and more

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project; New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freez...

 Global
4
Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022