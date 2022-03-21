Left Menu

UK aid worker asks why she was left in Iran for six years

British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe said on Monday she should not have been left in Iran for six years and questioned why Britain had failed to get her home before her return last week.

Reuters | London | Updated: 21-03-2022 18:43 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 18:43 IST
UK aid worker asks why she was left in Iran for six years
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe said on Monday she should not have been left in Iran for six years and questioned why Britain had failed to get her home before her return last week. Zaghari-Ratcliffe arrived in Britain from Iran in the early hours of Thursday following six years when she was detained in Tehran and convicted by an Iranian court of plotting to overthrow the clerical establishment.

She returned to Britain after London resolved what it called a parallel issue - repaying a historic 400 million-pound ($526 million) debt for the purchase of military tanks to Tehran that dated back to 1979. While Zaghari-Ratcliffe's husband Richard thanked the British government for getting his wife home, she said she could not agree.

"What's happened now should have happened six years ago," she told a news conference in the House of Commons in Westminster. "It should have happened exactly six years ago, I shouldn't have been in prison for six years." Zaghari-Ratcliffe was arrested by Revolutionary Guards at Tehran airport on April 3, 2016, while trying to return to Britain with her then 22-month-old daughter Gabriella from an Iranian new year's trip to see her parents.

Her family and her employer, the Thomson Reuters Foundation, denied the charge against her. The Thomson Reuters Foundation is a charity that operates independently of Thomson Reuters and its news subsidiary Reuters. ($1 = 0.7612 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station; Fish waste become octopus food as farms expand amid captivity concerns and more

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project; New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freez...

 Global
4
Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022