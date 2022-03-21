Left Menu

Nashik sees COVID-19 clean slate on Monday; no case or death reported

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 21-03-2022 18:49 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 18:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Nashik in Maharashtra on Monday had a 'COVID-19 clean slate' as no case was detected nor did anyone succumb to the infection, the feat coming for the first time since the pandemic started in March, 2020, an official said.

The tally in the district is 4,75,987, while the toll stood at 8,899, he said.

With the discharge of five people during the day, the recovery count climbed to 4,67,022, leaving the district with an active tally of 66, the official informed.

