U.N. says 925 civilians killed in Ukraine since conflict began
Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 21-03-2022 18:50 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 18:50 IST
The U.N. human rights office (OHCHR) said on Monday it had recorded 2,421 civilian casualties in Ukraine - 925 killed and 1,496 injured - as of midnight on March 20.
(Writing by Paul Carrel, Editing by Miranda Murray)
