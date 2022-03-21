Left Menu

Yemen Houthis say U.N. calls for truce in Ramadan 'a positive step' -spokesman

Reuters | Riyadh | Updated: 21-03-2022 18:51 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 18:51 IST
Yemen's Houthi group said on Monday that calls from the United Nations for a truce in the Muslim holy month of Ramadan were "a positive step".

U.N. Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg said on Sunday he was discussing a possible truce during Ramadan, which starts in April, for Yemen, where a Saudi-led coalition is battling the Houthi group.

"We see U.N. envoy calls for a humanitarian truce as a positive step," the movement's spokesman Mohammed Abdussalam said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

