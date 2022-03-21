Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei says economy is the country's key issue

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Monday the economy is the country's key issue.

“Today, our economy is the key issue... we should take steps in direction of developing a knowledge-based economy which is the most important path to boost our economy,” Khamenei said in a televised speech on the first day of the Iranian new year.

