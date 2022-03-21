Left Menu

India tackling narco-terror nexus on western front: MoS Defence

The security situation along the western borders remains largely stable but there are indications of an emerging narco-terror nexus sponsored by inimical elements across the border aimed at causing instability, Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt told Rajya Sabha on Monday.

The security situation along the western borders remains largely stable but there are indications of an emerging narco-terror nexus sponsored by inimical elements across the border aimed at causing instability, Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt told Rajya Sabha on Monday. The minister also told the House in a written reply that the situation along the Line of Control (LoC) remains stable post the understanding of February 2021 reached between DGMOs (Director General Military Operations) of India and Pakistan.

Making a veiled reference to Pakistan in the context of narco-terror nexus, he said India's defence forces along the borders are adequately poised to respond to any challenge. "Security situation along Western Borders (IB Sector) remains largely stable. However, there are indications of an emerging narco-terror nexus sponsored by inimical elements across the border aimed at causing instability, especially along border areas. Our forces along Western borders are adequately poised to respond to any challenge posed by adversary across entire conflict spectrum," he said.

Referring to the Line of Control, he said both the armies have exercised restraint in the interest of maintaining peace. "The situation along Line of Control remains stable post the Directorate General of Military Operations (DGsMO) Understanding of February 2021. Both the Armies have exercised restraint in the interest of maintaining peace along the LC. However, the situation is being closely monitored and Indian Army remains prepared to thwart any threat from inimical elements as also to respond in case of any escalation along the Line of Control," Bhatt said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

