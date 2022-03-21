Man's body found in Palghar village, murder case registered
The body of a 34-year-old man was found in a village in Wada taluka in Palghar district on Monday, after which a murder case was registered against unidentified persons, police said.
An official identified the deceased as Bhiku Yadav, a resident of Khupri village.
