Left Menu

SWAMIH fund achieves completion of Panchsheel Greens 2 in Greater Noida

The project was stressed due to paucity of cash flows and funding commitment by the governments SWAMIH fund has resulted in the projects revival, providing relief to over 750 distressed families of homebuyers and direct employment to more than 600 labourers, the ministry said.The SWAMIH fund has already completed over 4,000 homes in the last 12 months.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2022 19:01 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 19:01 IST
SWAMIH fund achieves completion of Panchsheel Greens 2 in Greater Noida
  • Country:
  • India

Government-sponsored SWAMIH fund has achieved completion of the second phase of housing project Panchsheel Greens 2 in Greater Noida, near here, and keys have been handed over to homebuyers, the Finance Ministry said on Monday.

Within eight months of project receiving SWAMIH funding, Phase 2 launched in 2012 of Panchsheel Greens 2 with 760 units across four towers and villas have been delivered. The project was stressed due to paucity of cash flows and funding commitment by the government's SWAMIH fund has resulted in the project’s revival, providing relief to over 750 distressed families of homebuyers and direct employment to more than 600 labourers, the ministry said.

The SWAMIH fund has already completed over 4,000 homes in the last 12 months. It is currently on track to complete at least 10,000 homes every year in the next 3 to 4 years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station; Fish waste become octopus food as farms expand amid captivity concerns and more

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project; New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freez...

 Global
4
Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022