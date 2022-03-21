Lebanese judge charges c.bank governor with illicit enrichment

A Lebanese judge charged central bank governor Riad Salameh with illicit enrichment on Monday, the first charge brought against the veteran governor whose wealth is also being probed by authorities in at least five European countries.

Judge Ghada Aoun told Reuters the case related to the purchase and rental of Paris apartments, including some to the central bank. Salameh, governor for nearly three decades, denied the charge when contacted by Reuters, saying he had ordered an audit which showed public funds were not a source of his wealth.

Salameh, 71, has previously attributed his wealth to the investment of money made while he was a banker at Merrill Lynch before he became governor in 1993. His tenure has faced increased scrutiny since the financial system imploded in 2019, the most destabilising crisis since Lebanon's 1975-90 civil war.

The charge looks set to exacerbate political tensions between Salameh's powerful backers and opponents in a state riven by sectarian and factional vested interests. Judge Aoun said Salameh had not attended a hearing scheduled for Monday and she had charged him in absentia. She had referred the case to an investigative judge and it would be up to him as to whether to issue an arrest warrant, she said.

Last week, Aoun charged Salameh's brother Raja in the same case and ordered him arrested, since when he has been in detention. On Friday, Raja Salameh's lawyer said allegations of illicit enrichment and money laundering against his client were unfounded. He called the evidence "media speculation without any evidence".

Judge Aoun imposed a travel ban on Salameh in January. In February, she issued a subpoena for him after he failed to attend three hearings as a witness in investigations into his alleged misconduct at the central bank. But security personnel who sought to bring to a hearing were unable to locate him.

Nizar Saghieh, executive director of non-profit watchdog The Legal Agenda, said he expected renewed efforts by Salameh's backers in government to derail the case. "We certainly are in the heart of a battle against impunity," he told Reuters.

IMF TALKS Riad Salameh faces other investigations including a Swiss inquiry over alleged aggravated money laundering at the central bank involving $300 million in gains by a company owned by Raja Salameh.

In November, Riad Salameh denied public money was used to pay fees and commissions to the company, Forry Associates Ltd. Critics of Judge Aoun accuse her of acting in line with the political agenda of President Michel Aoun, who appointed her as a prosecutor and whose Free Patriotic Movement wants Salameh removed from his post. Judge Aoun and the president are not related.

Salameh's backers include Prime Minister Najib Mikati, who last week said some judges were heightening tensions in Lebanon. Salameh is a key member of a government team that has been in talks with the IMF, though Lebanon has made scant progress towards a rescue deal in more than two years.

"Having someone on the table with such a baggage is obviously hugely problematic," said Heiko Wimmen of International Crisis Group. "It is very difficult to an institution like the IMF to say we can't negotiate with this delegation. They are dealing with a sovereign state/government, but perhaps the time has come for them to ask hard questions like that."

(Additional reporting by Tom Perry and Maya Saad; Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Angus MacSwan and Frank Jack Daniel)

