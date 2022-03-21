Germany offers to provide the EU's quick reaction force in 2025
Germany is ready to provide a military quick reaction force for the European Union in 2025, Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Monday, ahead of discussions with her counterparts about the EU's new security strategy.
"I will offer that Germany can provide the military core (of the EU's ramped up defence cooperation), the quick reaction force, for the year 2025," she told reporters as she arrived in Brussels for a meeting of EU and foreign ministers.
