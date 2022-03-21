Want to re-establish Bhopal as hockey hub, says MP CM

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said his government wanted to re-establish Bhopal as the 'nursey of hockey' like earlier times.

Speaking after inaugurating the Obaidullah Khan Heritage Cup Hockey tournament, he said hockey was the glory of Bhopal and the pride of India, with the team sport being the only one that netted Olympic medals for the nation.

The tournament, which was first held in 1931 and was called the Obaidullah Khan Gold Cup, is underway at Major Dhyanchand stadium here, with 12 teams from across the country fighting for top honours till March 27.

These comprise teams from Indian Oil, Indian Railway, Punjab and Sindh Bank, Army XI, Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy, CNG, GST and Central Excise Chennai, Punjab Police, Indian Navy, Army Green, Central Secretariat and Madhya Pradesh Hockey Association.

''Our players are full of enthusiasm. If they get good infrastructure and best coaches, then India can again become a crown jewel of hockey,'' he said.

State sports and youth welfare minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia said the Obaidullah Khan Heritage Cup tournament was being organised here because of Chouhan's inspiration. Five Astroturf grounds were being set up in the city with the aim of once again making Bhopal a hockey hub, and the experience of international players was being utilised for the endeavour.

